WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors on Tuesday approved a low-interest, 10-year loan of $175,000 to help finance extensive renovations at one of the township’s volunteer fire departments.
The loan, which comes with an interest rate of 2 percent for the first five years and 3 percent for the second five years, was approved 2-0. Chairman Don Bovard abstained from the vote, citing his position as president of West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Company, the department receiving the loan.
West Mead 1 Treasurer Barry Porter said the department’s finances would enable quick repayment of the loan.
“I’m sure it won’t be 10 years,” he said during the board’s study session.
“Six or seven years, maybe quicker,” Bovard added.
Renovations of the department’s Liberty Street Extension fire hall will involve tearing down the existing 30-by-40-foot truck room, parts of which date back to the original construction in the late 1940s. A 40-by-53-foot truck room will be constructed in its place. The social hall connected to the truck room will remain the same, but new siding and a new roof will be installed on both the social hall and truck room, according to Bovard.
The township loan provides partial funding for the $280,000 project, according to Porter. The department has already budgeted approximately $50,000 for preliminary work involving the relocation of the building’s electrical service, he told supervisors in a presentation earlier this year, and federal grant support is also being sought.
Supervisor John Shartle urged the department to make the addition of air conditioning to the social hall — which hosts baby showers, birthday parties and similar events — part of the upgrades included in the project.
“I just think in this day and age, you wouldn’t be sorry if you did it,” he said. “This side of the township is always having to take less — all the time.”
Porter offered a different perspective, saying the department’s apparent frugality was a matter of priorities.
“We live within our means, that’s how I see it,” he said. “Our business is putting out fires, and buildings don’t put out fires — fire trucks do.”
With a nearly 30-year-old fire truck to be replaced in the near future, the department has to be careful how it uses its resources, according to Porter.
“That’s how we have what we have,” he said. “We’ve always thought ahead and not done stuff that we really didn’t need.”
Bovard said a cooling system for the social hall would likely be addressed after the truck room rebuilding project is completed.
“It’s on our radar,” he said.
