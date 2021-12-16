WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors unanimously approved a $1.6 million general fund budget for 2022 that comes with no real estate tax increase at the township’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The budget projects revenues of only $1.53 million for the year. The shortfall of about $70,000 will be made up by funds carried over from 2021, according to supervisors Chairman Don Bovard.
The projected revenues for 2022 include nearly $263,000 in federal pandemic relief. The budget predicts an ending balance of $660.
With no tax increase, the township’s millage rate will remain at 4.25 mills. The rate was last raised in 2011, when it went up 0.5 mills, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
Echoing a theme he has sounded for at least three consecutive years, Supervisor John Shartle said that with aging equipment and overall expenses outpacing revenue, a tax increase could be likely in the near future.
“It wouldn’t be fair to be sitting here and tell people that we don’t have to think about a tax increase every year,” Shartle said. “I’m afraid that the time is going to come that we’re going to have to do something to offset this cost and to try to get more road work done.”
Supervisor Michael Jordan agreed — at least in the abstract — that a tax increase made sense, but argued that 2022 was not the right time for it.
“We probably should raise taxes,” Jordan said at one point, before explaining moments later, “with the way the situation is with the COVID, and people right now seem to be struggling — and with the rate of inflation and everything — I just don’t feel good about raising taxes.”
Bovard — similarly echoing a position he has taken during the annual budget discussions in recent years — offered a view opposing Shartle on the possibility of a township tax increase. He noted that while revenues had not kept pace with expenditures, they had increased for 2021, and he emphasized that the picture painted by the 2022 budget was slightly exaggerated.
“We do like to underestimate revenues and overestimate expenditures so that we can live within our means and not have to raise taxes,” Bovard said.
Following the meeting, Bovard explained that he would be more comfortable cutting services than raising taxes, even if such cuts proved unpopular. In citing examples, Bovard noted that he was unsure where cuts might ultimately come from, but suggested a reduction in the number of vehicles used for road maintenance and the police department.
“There are places that we can cut,” Bovard said.
Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster, suggested another potential cut — one that would also likely be unpopular — could be the annual contributions the township makes to its two volunteer fire companies. In 2022, the township will pay $88,000 in donations and will contribute $25,000 to relief funds for the departments.
Under the spending plan for next year, a property in the township with the average assessed value of $29,341.79 will continue to pay $124.70 in township property tax each year. The same average taxpayer sends $641.12 to Crawford County each year and $1,598.25 to Crawford Central School District, according to a chart Dunlap distributed at the meeting and posted to the township website. Township taxes account for 5.27 percent of the taxes paid on a property with the average assessed value.
If township taxes were raised by 1 mill in the future — twice the size of the most recent increase — the owner of a property with the average assessed value would see an annual tax increase of $29.34.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.