WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Following a quick-paced series of unanimous votes Tuesday at the annual reorganization meeting of West Mead Township supervisors, the appointments in township government remained largely the same.
Supervisor Don Bovard was unanimously approved to continue as chairman of the board. This will be his fifth year as chairman. He was first elected to a six-year term on the board in 2017 and became chairman in 2019.
Supervisor Michael Jordan, who preceded Bovard as chairman, continues as vice chairman and John Shartle will remain the township’s roadmaster. The appointments, all approved with unanimous votes, were made with no discussion.
A raise of 50 cents for the roadmaster position was also approved, bringing the hourly wage to $26.10. Similarly, compensation for the employee supervisor was increased 50 cents to $14 per hour.
The 2 percent increase to the roadmaster’s wages comes after a 4.1 percent increase of $1 last year and a 50-cent increase the prior year. The employer supervisor pay rate was increased 50 cents last year.
The few changes in appointments came to the township’s “ABC” entities — the authorities, boards, committees and commissions that oversee various municipal functions.
Township resident James Oakes was unanimously appointed to a five-year term on the Meadville Area Sewer Board. Oakes takes the seat that had been occupied by Ray Andel for 16 years. Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said Andel had moved out of the township and was no longer eligible for the position. The five-member sewer authority board consists of three representatives of the city of Meadville and two from the township.
“Ray Andel has been on the sewer board since 2006 as one of our representatives,” Bovard noted. “We’d like to thank Ray for his time and service.”
Beth Chappel was appointed to a one-year term as the township’s auditor, filling a vacancy left by the death of Tom Chalmers in September. In another change, Dominic Frisina was appointed as an alternate to fill a vacancy on the Code Appeals Board.
Supervisors also appointed two third-party inspection agencies — Middle Department Inspection Agency and Prosek’s Inspection — instead of just one as in years past.
Dunlap was unanimously approved as secretary-treasurer. An 18-year employee of the township, she was approved to continue serving in several other capacities as well: zoning, code enforcement and building code officer, floodplain administrator and Crawford County tax collection delegate.
Ora Willey was appointed the Road Department group and safety leader.
Other key appointments, all unchanged from the past year, are: Alan Shaddinger, attorney; sewage enforcement officers, Michael Rinkevich and alternate Pete Homchenko; chief of police, Chip Brown; and assistant secretary, Mary Kennedy.
