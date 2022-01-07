WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Among the changes approved at the Board of Supervisors’ annual reorganization meeting earlier this week were increases in pay for two township roles but little changed in terms of appointments in township government.
Supervisor Don Bovard, entering his fourth year, was unanimously approved to continue as chairman of the board.
“As long as you’re happy,” said Supervisor John Shartle, “we’re happy.”
Supervisor Michael Jordan, who preceded Bovard as chairman, continues as vice chairman and Shartle will remain the township’s roadmaster. The appointments, all approved with unanimous votes, were made with little discussion.
One change from last year involved increased pay for two township roles.
Supervisors unanimously approved a pay rate of $25.60 per hour, $1 more than last year, for the township’s roadmaster.
The 4.1 percent raise follows a 50 cent increase last year. The roadmaster was also approved to take the township truck home between Nov. 1 and April 15 each year in order to check road conditions during winter, as has been the case for the past two years as well.
Compensation for the employee supervisor was increased 50 cents to $13.50 per hour.
Jill Dunlap was unanimously approved as secretary-treasurer. Dunlap, an 18-year employee of the township, was approved to continue serving in several other capacities as well: zoning, code enforcement and building code officer, floodplain administrator and Crawford County tax collection delegate. Bovard is the alternate tax collection delegate.
Other key appointments, all unchanged from the past year, are: Alan Shaddinger, attorney; sewage enforcement officers, Michael Rinkevich and alternate Pete Homchenko; road department group and safety officer, Dan Tautin; chief of police, Chip Brown; assistant secretary, Mary Kennedy.
Other appointments included: Deiss and Halmi Engineering, township engineer; Shartle, French Creek Council of Governments delegate; Philip Passilla, Vacancy Board chairman. Mark Galbo was appointed to a three-year term on the Appeals Code Board, with the search for an alternate remaining open, and John Petruso was reappointed to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board. Paul Oyler was reappointed to a five-year term on the Meadville Area Recreation Authority, which oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
Supervisors also reaffirmed a resolution authorizing workers’ compensation coverage for members of the township’s volunteer fire departments engaged in department activities.
