WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Garbage collection options will be the topic of an informational seminar for township residents that will take place June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the township building.
The event is aimed at residents who want to learn more about the options for trash collection in the township, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
“This two-hour session will provide an overview of our current system, in which people contract with haulers of their choice if they want service and will provide other possible options for consideration,” Dunlap said in announcing the meeting. Topics for discussion include the possibility of establishing a township-wide garbage service with a mandatory provider or implementing a hybrid version of exclusive non-mandatory service options.
Previous discussions of the topic during supervisors’ meetings have raised the possibilities of a voluntary exclusive contract for the township or a mandatory exclusive contract.
Under a voluntary exclusive contract, residents with haulers other than the provider that contracts with the township can keep their current hauler until their contract expires. After that, if they want garbage service, they must use the township’s provider, but they are not required to subscribe to such service. If they do not sign up for garbage service, they are still responsible for proper disposal of household waste.
Under a mandatory exclusive arrangement, residents must sign up for service with the garbage hauler that wins the contract to become the township’s exclusive hauler.
Other issues up for discussion include the addition of recycling options, the nature of contract language and specifications, and the feasibility of hybrid versions of exclusive non-mandatory service options, according to Dunlap.
Township supervisors have previously stressed that the seminar is informational only. When a similar meeting was held in October, Dunlap reiterated that point: “The Township may choose to do nothing and keep things the same as they are now or may find there is something more favorable or maybe a mix of options,” she wrote in an email. “This is a step by the supervisors to hear the options and to get residents’ thoughts and opinions.”
Presenters at the meeting will include Brenda Schmidt, director of the Crawford County Solid Waste Authority, and Michele Nestor, president of Valencia-based Nestor Resources Inc., a waste management and recycling consulting company.
