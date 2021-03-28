WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The township’s annual clean-up day will take place May 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The timing reflects a change from an earlier plan to hold the event a week later.
In unanimously approving plans for the event earlier this month, supervisors noted that in a change from past clean-up days propane tanks will not be accepted this year.
Other unacceptable items include normal weekly trash and wet garbage, bricks, rocks and concrete, junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, contractor waste, loose shingles or unboxed small items. Electronic items and computer equipment also will not be accepted.
Among the items that can be dropped off are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts (except for batteries), building materials from individuals (such as boxed shingles, lumber, drywall and windows). Paint cans are also acceptable if the remaining paint is dry and the lids have been removed.
Participants should enter the fairgrounds through gate 3 and should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading. For more information, check the township website at westmead.org or call (814) 336-1271.