WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Board of Supervisors will meet for the monthly study session Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than the usual start time for the meeting, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
The early start time is intended to accommodate an appearance by consultants and allow for further consideration of mandatory garbage service for the township, according to Dunlap.
Supervisors have consistently emphasized the need for additional public input on the matter in recent discussions of whether or not to implement a township-wide mandatory garbage collection service. Two information sessions on the prospect of mandatory service, one held in October 2020 and another in June, attracted dozens of participants. A video of the June session is linked on the township homepage and has been viewed 104 times on YouTube.
Several residents who attended supervisors’ regular meeting last month reported only having heard the topic was under consideration through recent word-of-mouth communication with fellow residents.
The study session will be followed by supervisors’ monthly regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Both meetings are open to the public and are held in the township building, 1150 Morgan Village Road.