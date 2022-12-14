WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Township tax bills are going up in 2023.
Supervisors on Tuesday voted 2-1 to approve a $1.44 million general fund budget for next year that comes with a 1-mill property tax hike. Supervisor John Shartle cast the lone vote against the budget.
The owner of a property assessed at the township’s median assessed value of $29,000 will see their annual bill go up $29 as a result.
It’s just the second time this century and the third time in 29 years that the township has seen a tax increase. The last two took effect in 2011 and 1994, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
The increase was not the only rarity on the evening: The split vote was also unusual. Supervisors John Shartle and Michael Jordan, serving in their fourth and third terms respectively, said they couldn’t recall any previous budget votes that fell short of unanimity.
It wasn’t the tax hike that led to Shartle’s opposition. In fact, Shartle has in the past called for consideration of property tax increases. Instead, it was $42,000 in funding for emergency medical services that will go to Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS).
Shartle took great pains to stress that he did not oppose EMS funding in principle and to acknowledge the need for municipal support of the ambulance service. But, he said, he was wary of leaping into a proposal that township leaders learned of only two months ago.
“I just thought we should have started the process a little slower,” Shartle said. “I’m not against it.”
Eric Henry, the MAAS owner who also serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, appeared before township supervisors in October to urge the addition of a 0.5 mill property tax dedicated to supporting the emergency medical services his company provides.
It’s a pitch Henry has made to about two dozen municipalities over the past few months. At the West Mead meeting Tuesday, Henry said, two municipalities have voted to provide the company financial support and agreements with about 12 to 15 others are being finalized.
While West Mead will pay the company the equivalent of the revenue from 0.5 mills of property tax, it will do so without creating an assessment specifically dedicated to EMS. The funds are a combination of leftover federal relief money, capital funds and general funds.
Henry told the supervisors Tuesday that he hopes the assistance will be a “one-year bandaid” as a more permanent solution is sought through the state legislature.
In addition to general fund spending, supervisors also approved a 2023 state liquid fuels budget with $233,691 in spending. The Capital Reserve Fund is projected to increase by $77,500 with an additional $40,000 in interest transferred out of the account and no other expenses planned.
The township’s Capital Reserve Interest Fund is projected to see $105,000 in expenditures with $55,000 going to fire and EMS. Shartle said the supervisors had agreed not to spend the other $50,000 that had been planned for a new pickup truck.
The township’s federal pandemic funds will be nearly exhausted next year. A total of $303,000 in expenses will be divided between fire and EMS ($15,000), police ($33,000) and roads ($255,000), leaving just $600 by the end of the year.
