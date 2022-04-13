WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — One month after approving the purchase of two new dump trucks, supervisors approved a higher-than-expected cost for equipping the trucks for plowing roads. The spending was added to the agenda of the board’s work session during Tuesday’s meeting.
Outfitting the two International CV 515 trucks is expected to cost nearly $117,000. That price is nearly $9,000 more than was estimated last month, but significantly less than the the township would have spent had the board followed the recommendation of Supervisor John Shartle, who also heads the township’s road department.
Shartle recommended equipping the trucks with more sophisticated electronic controls for the hydraulic system that moves the bed, snow plow, aggregate spreader and other devices. The system would have cost about $22,000 more than standard hydraulics. Shartle told his fellow board members that the added expense likely would result in savings on maintenance such as the replacement of cables that is typical of standard hydraulic systems.
But both Chairman Don Bovard and Supervisor Michael Jordan balked at the added cost.
“Twenty-two thousand dollars buys a lot of cables,” Bovard said during a discussion that was adjourned for the board’s regular meeting and then continued afterward.
“It’s a lot of money,” Jordan said after the work session had been reconvened. “That’s astronomical — $22,000 for two trucks.”
The unplanned discussion began about 45 minutes into a work session that usually lasts an hour and began with Bovard asking if the topic was permitted.
“Are we allowed to talk about this?” he asked, holding up two printed pages of cost estimates as he noted that the issue was not on the agenda that had been posted for the meeting.
Without an answer to the question, Shartle began offering his recommendation and the reasoning behind it.
About 10 minutes later, the supervisors voted unanimously to add the issue to the agenda.
A change to state law last year requires agendas for public meetings to be posted in advance and prohibits changes to those plans except under certain circumstances. The requirement does not apply to work sessions “where official action is not permitted,” according to Pennsylvania Office of Open Records. Supervisors’ work sessions in West Mead typically include official actions.
Agenda items can be added to a meeting by majority vote.
According to the Office of Open Records, “The reason for the change must be announced prior to any official action, including a vote, the amended agenda must be posted within 24 hours after the meeting, and the meeting minutes must reflect that the change was made.”
Asked if voting to add an agenda item after extended discussion was acceptable, township attorney Alan Shaddinger said, “I think it is.” He also acknowledged that the township’s meetings often adopt a somewhat informal structure.
The two dump trucks under discussion will replace two GMC 5500 trucks that are both more than 15 years old. The new trucks and those being replaced are all expected to provide eight to 10 years of service, according to Shartle. The sale of the dump trucks being replaced is expected to generate additional funds.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.