WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors on Tuesday voted to approve the shift from probationary to regular employment for three township employees hired earlier in the year, to allow a July 4 fireworks display, and to ratify payment for repairs and construction materials, among other actions.
The probationary employees who were moved to regular status consisted of one police officer, Shane Slagle, and two Road Department staff members, Bodey McClintock and Curtis Arnold.
Slagle was hired in February after serving 21 years with Titusville Police Department. Chief Chip Brown said he has quickly adapted to the township’s department.
“He has years of experience, fits in well and just has a good work ethic,” Brown told the Board of Supervisors. “It’s great to have him aboard.”
McClintock and Arnold were both hired in March and worked the township’s cleanup day last month. Supervisor John Shartle — whose position as the township’s roadmaster means that both men report to him — said the two new hires were fitting in well.
The Fourth of July fireworks display approved by supervisors will be put on by New Beginnings Church of God as part of its Ultimate Freedom Event. While the event itself will take place earlier that day at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, the fireworks will be launched from the church’s Leslie Road property near the fairgrounds at about 9:30 p.m.
“It’s a great day kids,” Shartle said, “a good, clean activity. and if you’ve never seen the fireworks, why, you owe it to yourself to do that as well.”
The bill payments ratified by the board consisted of $2,244.32 to Brian’s Auto Repair for brake repairs on the township’s 2006 GMC 5500 truck; $3,191.91 to Keystone Builder Supply for roofing panels and other materials; and $1,600 to Tom Bookamer Well Drilling Services for repairs to the well that serves Oakgrove Park.
The roofing panels and other materials are being used to construct a shed for storing gravel and anti-skid materials after the old shed was demolished recently, Shartle explained.
“The thing was unsightly,” he said of the demolished shed. “It was falling down. We needed to get rid of it.”
Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said that the project, which is nearing completion, had cost approximately $10,000 so far.
Supervisors also approved the appointment of township resident Virginia Steiger to the West Mead Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The moves came during a study session and regular meeting that each lasted about 23 minutes — less time than supervisors spent in an executive session devoted to what Chairman Don Bovard described as “personnel.”
Executive sessions are portions of public meetings from which the public is excluded due to the nature of the topics being addressed. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act identifies seven reasons for conducting executive sessions, including personnel matters, collective bargaining strategy or negotiation sessions, and consulting with attorneys regarding litigation.
