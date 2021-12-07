WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A Meadville-area volunteer fire company was cited in November for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages after its liquor license had expired earlier this year, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) announced Monday.
The catering club liquor license held by West Mead Township District 2 Volunteer Fire Company and Relief Association Inc. expired on July 31, according to a BLCE report. The club allegedly continued selling alcoholic beverages through Aug. 23 though the license had not been renewed or validated, the report stated.
West Mead 2 operates the Station 29 social club located at 20607 Ryan Road. Catering club liquor licenses are used by private clubs that “must operate for the good of the club’s membership for legitimate purposes of mutual benefit, entertainment, fellowship or lawful convenience,” according to BLCE. Such clubs can be licensed to sell alcohol, but doing so cannot be the primary purpose of the club.
The charge will be brought before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.
In addition, the judge can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charges. The judge can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.