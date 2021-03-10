WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A new truck room is planned for West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Company’s Liberty Street station, Treasurer Barry Porter told supervisors Tuesday.
The project is expected to cost at least $230,000, according to Porter.
“It’s a pretty nice building, nothing fancy,” he said. “Just a garage, that’s it.”
The new 40-by-53-foot garage will replace a significantly smaller one that was constructed in the late 1940s, according to Supervisor Don Bovard, who also serves as president of the fire company. Construction on the project is expected to begin by late summer.
With two engines housed in the company’s present 30-by-40 garage, space is limited, according to Bovard. A ceiling that is only 11 feet high in some places further restrictions on available workroom.
“Our trucks are over 30 feet long, so it doesn’t give you a lot of room,” he said. “With the 11-foot ceiling you have no room to work on them up on the top, and there’s no room on the sides for anything.”
In addition to the garage, the project will also include a new roof and siding for the attached social hall, Bovard added.
Initial work on the project will involve relocating the building’s electrical service and drilling a new well, according to Porter. Approximately $50,000 in funding for this preliminary work will come from the company’s budget. Further funding is being sought through a federal grant program, he added, and the company may also seek a loan from the township so that any interest paid to finance the project would wind up with the township where company members reside.
“It just makes more sense to pay you guys interest in a fund that we all benefit from,” he said. “But that’s down the road. We don’t need that right now.”
With a budget that “looks real good,” Porter said West Mead 1 is an exception to the gloomy news reports about volunteer fire departments that have become common in recent years.
“We’re pretty well set financially,” he said.
Porter also used his appearance at the supervisors’ monthly study session to express appreciation for the relationship between the company and the township and to tout the value of the services provided by the company. The two fire departments in the township — West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 — split an $88,000 annual contribution from the township — a sum that Porter said was comparable to the cost of one firefighter in a professional company such as Meadville Central Fire Department.
“That’s a hell of a bargain,” Porter said, “and you guys have got a better price for protection in West Mead Township than you do in the city of Meadville.
“But,” he added with a grin, “don’t tell the city of Meadville I said that.”
The city’s 2021 budget projects personnel expenses of $1.5 million for its full-time fire department and operating expenses of $121,000.
