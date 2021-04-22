WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — The township's cleanup day is June 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building.
Proof of residency is required.
Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted but gas must be removed by a registered technician and certification must accompany unit. Car batteries will be accepted if separated from other items.
Tires, toxic or hazardous materials, used automotive parts, electronics (TVs, computers, printers), propane bottles with valves, old lumber, shingles, concrete and plywood will not be accepted.