It’s almost scary how many published authors West End Elementary School has produced recently.
And these kids know from scary.
It all started innocently enough — or so it seemed.
About a year ago — at the end of a school year like no other — West End teachers Amy Holt and Christine Pearson were looking for ways to engage students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been no field trips during the year, but there had been standardized tests. With the tests over and summer vacation approaching, they searched for activities that would be productive and fun.
When they stumbled upon a virtual field trip that offered students the chance to interact with children’s author Culliver Crantz, they had their answer.
Crantz introduced fifth and sixth graders at the school to the basics of creating a story and then led them through what he called a “fright-storming” session — like brainstorming but with a weird twist to it. After crafting stories based on Crantz’s lessons, all of the fifth- and sixth-grade students at the school entered the contest he was conducting last summer — a chance to be included in “Exhibit A,” a collection Crantz would edit as part of his FrightVision series of spooky tales aimed at middle grade readers.
The series, which has grown to 10 books since the first book was published in 2019, draws inspiration from similar works such as the well-known “Goosebumps” series. “Exhibit A” features 68 stories by children from all over the world, including a significant chunk by West End students, but it too fits into the series.
Having finished the stories and sent them off just before the end of the 2020-21 school year, summer came and the scary tales faded into distant memories, obscured by vacations and video games.
“We entered contests before, years ago,” Holt recalled Tuesday as she and Pearson gathered with five of the young authors in a West End classroom, “and that’s what I told the kids — ‘We never win. It’s like, let’s try, but we never win.”
And then came the plot twist: An email arrived notifying the teachers and one of their students, Colton Redden, now a sixth grader, that his story, featuring a baseball field where unexplainable events occur at a particular base, had been chosen for the collection.
Screams of celebration ensued, and as soon as they died down, they were renewed, with six more students receiving notice that their stories had been accepted: Kendell Pizer, Pacha Hoogewind, Jordan Holler and Lillian Hall, all now in sixth grade, and Ray Stallard and Jason Litwiler, who have moved on to seventh grade at Meadville Area Middle School.
Simply having their stories accepted wasn’t the end of the publication process, however. Each of the students had another videoconference with Crantz, who tweaked the stories in a variety of ways to fit them into the overall FrightVision series and sent the changes back to the students for their approval.
Kendell recalled her trepidation in meeting with Crantz about her story.
“It was fun, but I was nervous because I was talking to an author who has a lot of published books,” she said. “He kind of put me on the spot and said, ‘Do you have any questions?’ I was just really nervous but excited at the same time.”
Jordan’s story was right there in black and white in Holt’s copy of the book — like all of the other first-time authors, he had even signed it for his teacher — but like many of the book’s characters he still had a hard time believing the experience was real.
“I can’t believe I got in,” Jordan said.
Pacha’s story was “not super scary,” she said, and like several of the others drew inspiration from video games she had played. Lillian, too, looked to video games as well as the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” series.
“I didn’t think mine was going to get in,” she said, but last-minute revisions before submitting it to the contest did the trick.
The contest offered a rare opportunity for creative writing with virtually no prescriptive requirements, according to Holt.
“A lot of times throughout the year leading up to our testing time, they have to do certain types of writing for us — we’re focusing on this, this is what you need to do,” she said. “This was the first time — we had finished all of that testing — and the kids just had an opportunity to be creative. It’s all yours — you pick the characters, you pick the story line — and they really had fun with it.”
Now, being able to point to students who actually won a contest and were published as a result makes it easier to fuel further student interest, according to Pearson.
“It’s nice to be able to say to the kids, ‘Take your time and do your best because we can name seven children that were picked to be published in a book,’” Pearson said. “That’s kind of a big deal.”
Perhaps just as big a deal is the prospect of fueling more interest in reading and writing as the lure of vacation and video games awaits outside the school doors. In fact, this year the school’s fifth and sixth graders have once again entered a writing contest, this time a local competition open to students in Crawford Central, Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts.
“I’m hoping this sparks them to want to write more because I feel like with all the technology,” Holt said, turning to the five young authors seated at desks nearby, “you guys don’t really don’t do as much of that sort of writing and reading. So now that you’ve won a contest, it’s kind of neat to think, Hey, I can do this; look at me, I’m creative.’”
