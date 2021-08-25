Wesbury United Methodist Community has reopened its assisted living center to visitors.
Wesbury had closed its Cribbs Residential Center and curtailed activities for residents on Aug. 9 after a positive COVID-19 test was discovered that day during routine testing of employees. Workers are tested before they enter the building to report for work at Cribbs.
The restrictions were lifted Tuesday after 14 days of no new cases reported among staff and residents, per federal and state coronavirus guidelines.
"We have no current cases and are fully open," Melissa Porter, Wesbury's vice president of marketing and sales, said Tuesday.
The affected employee was sent home to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days following the positive test result of Aug. 9, a Monday. Prior to arriving for work that day, the employee had last worked in the Cribbs building on Aug. 6, a Friday.
Wesbury did do contact tracing of the affected employee as well as testing of staff and all Cribbs residents for potential exposure on Aug. 9 with all test results negative, Porter said.