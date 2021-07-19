After becoming a drive-thru event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community's Chicken BBQ came back as an in-person gathering on Sunday, though pared down from its usual size.
Typically open to the general public, the barbecue was held for Wesbury residents and their family members only.
Andy Clawson, director of communications for Wesbury, said there were around 400 diners signed up for Sunday's picnic. Comparatively, the barbecue pre-COVID would bring in about 3,000 people, he said, with last year's drive-thru still reaching 1,500 meals made.
Clawson, however, had no complaints about the switch for the year. He said he saw more residents taking part in the barbecue than would do so for the usual version of the picnic, and provided a great way for families to finally reunite in a major way after so long.
"This is a good day to celebrate families coming back together again," he said.
Attendees got the chance to eat the barbecue's signature chicken, alongside potato salad, apple pie and rolls. The meals were prepared by mask-wearing Wesbury staff for safety's sake, and there were also various music acts performing during the picnic.
The Wesbury Chicken BBQ has been going on for more than 30 years, starting in 1989. The original version of the picnic, according to Clawson, was smaller in scale and mainly intended for residents and their friends and family.
However, Wesbury's Sunset Auxiliary, which raises money to purchase things for the residents, introduced the idea of having the event be a fundraiser involving the public a few years after it began. From there the event grew and grew, with the 20th iteration even featuring a car show and petting zoo.
The event also typically included a craft show alongside the food, though that was absent this Sunday.
Clawson said the barbecue became something people marked on their calendars. When the drive-thru version happened last year, some people waited for hours in line to get their food, he said, and the event sold out of food an hour before its scheduled end.
With the pandemic winding down but not entirely gone, Clawson said Wesbury staff felt it was appropriate to have a smaller-scale event more focused on the letting the residents and their families mingle.
"I think it's very important," he said of Sunday's barbecue, "probably more so than any of the others we've had."
Participants in the picnic seemed to agree, with many of them enjoying the more intimate atmosphere.
"This is going to sound strange, but I actually prefer this to what they used to do, which was like Woodstock," Dominick DiRienzo said.
DiRienzo was visiting his mother, Frances, along with his family. While he had seen her a few times during the pandemic, this was the first significant get-together since COVID-19 harried the world.
Frances said that it was "rough" going through the pandemic with Wesbury in lockdown, and gave high praise to the event.
"Wonderful," she said of the event. "It's like being back home and having a barbecue."
Janel Wood, who was visiting her mother, Patricia Bridger, regularly attended the barbecue, though this was her first time doing so since her mother became a Wesbury resident a year ago.
"It was very nice," Wood said. "We all got to sit as a family. There were 11 of us that came to see Mom."
Wood said it had been more than a year since her extended family was able to get together to see Bridger, though she had received smaller visits during the pandemic. Seeing all those kids and grandkids together was a delight for her mother.
"She just lit up when she saw all of us here," Wood said. "So we're very grateful they did this."
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.