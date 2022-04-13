HARRISBURG — Would it be a cool idea to repeal the Frozen Dessert Law?
The state House of Representatives thinks so.
Legislation to repeal Pennsylvania’s Act 215 of 1965, known as the Frozen Dessert Law, overwhelmingly passed the state House Tuesday by a 198-1 vote, according to state Rep. Parke Wentling.
Wentling, whose current district includes part of Crawford County, said the Frozen Dessert Law is unnecessary as other laws protect consumers.
The current law requires businesses to conduct monthly standard plate count and coliform testing of each barrel of each soft serve and milkshake machine at a private laboratory, as well as follow testing protocols required in the milk sanitation regulations, according to Wentling.
After more than 3 million tests, there has never been an outbreak identified in frozen desserts at the retail level, he said.
“Repealing this out-of-date law will eliminate the regulations promulgated under its authority and would support our business owners by doing away with costly and redundant bureaucratic processes, while still maintaining the safety of frozen desserts and protecting customers,” Wentling said. “This issue was brought to me by a constituent in western Mercer County, and I thank them for speaking to me about their concern.”
According to Wentling, the prime sponsor of the bill, House Bill 2212 would terminate what he termed an archaic, outdated and unnecessary law as other food safety laws and regulations ensuring the safety of frozen desserts remain in effect.
The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.