GREENVILLE — Parke Wentling has announced his re-election bid to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Wentling, a Republican from Greenville, first was elected in 2014 and has served the residents of the 17th Legislative District for the last seven years.
However, after the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission passed its final maps Feb. 4 Wentling now resides in the newly created 7th Legislative District.
The newly created 7th Legislative District covers part of Mercer County — the cities of Farrell, Hermitage and Sharon; the boroughs of Clark, Greenville, Jamestown, Sharpsville, West Middlesex and Wheatland and the townships of Greene, Hempfield, Lackawannock, Pymatuning, Shenango, South Pymatuning and West Salem.
“It is my honor and privilege to serve the great people of northwestern Pennsylvania,” Wentling said. “I will continue to be a trusted, conservative voice that fights for our rural way of life and stands up for the working class values we share.”
“Pennsylvania taxpayers work hard for their money and we need a proven fiscal conservative, like me, to protect those interests,” Wentling continued. “The Commonwealth needs reform in order to curb the loss of population and businesses. We need to prevent our seniors from being taxed out of their homes and we need a workforce that is prepared for the jobs of the future.”
Born and raised in Greenville, Wentling resides in Greenville with his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters. He and his family attend Zion’s Reformed Church in Greenville, where Wentling serves as a member of the consistory.
Prior to his election, Wentling served more than 17 years as an educator in the Wilmington Area School District. He entered the workforce as a fourth-generation employee of the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, serving as a track laborer.
Wentling is also the past president of the Mercer County Trails Association, where he helped to build the Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville and the Shenango River Trail in Greenville. He is also the past president of the Erie to Pittsburg Trail Alliance.