Like "White Christmas," "It’s a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story," "Holiday Inn" is a staple of the holiday season.
Who can forget all of that sensational tap dancing by Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby crooning "White Christmas" for the first time on the silver screen? After a delayed opening weekend because of a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case, the Academy Theatre cannot wait to pay tribute to this iconic film in its adaptation of "Holiday Inn," running Dec. 10-19.
Packed top to bottom with Irving Berlin music, "Holiday Inn" tells the story of a “song-and-dance man,” Jim, who leaves show business to live and work on a farm in Connecticut. Once he finds that he can’t even grow a tomato, he decides to turn his home into a “showplace hotel,” with help of a local school teacher, Linda Mason.
The inn puts on dazzling performances for each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July, hence the name.
The Academy Theatre’s production features an exceptionally talented cast, including local favorites Anne Conti as Linda Mason, Dan Winston as Ted Hanover, Julie Cepec as Lila Dixon, Terri Gilmore as Louise, Darrel Whitney as Danny, Winstynn Oates as Charlie Winslow, and Ted Watts Jr. as Jim Hardy, plus an incredible dancing ensemble!
While the classic film introduced Christmas standards such as “Happy Holidays” and “White Christmas,” the Broadway show adds additional Berlin songs which were originally not in the film, including “Blue Skies,” “It’s a Lovely Day Today,” “Cheek to Cheek” and many more. Most musicals are lucky to have one show-stopping number; "Holiday Inn" is packed with over a dozen.
Love Irving Berlin? Purchase a combo pass for $35, which includes a ticket to "Holiday Inn" at Meadville’s Academy Theatre and a ticket to "White Christmas" at the Erie Playhouse. "Holiday Inn" runs Dec. 10-19 at the historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy at (814) 337-8000 or visit our website. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at theacademytheatre.org free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at the Academy Theatre.