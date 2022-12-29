CENTERVILLE — Deterioration has forced a weight limit to be imposed on a borough bridge, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The Route 8 bridge, which passes over a branch of Oil Creek, has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit weights to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes.
A routine inspection led to implementation of the restriction on the 140-foot steel girder bridge, according to PennDOT. Limiting usage of the bridge should reduce strain on the bridge and preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur. PennDOT said work on the bridge is planned for 2025.
The bridge was built in 1930 and is classified as being in poor condition. Approximately 3,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.
