WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — On a day and in a place that proved particularly fitting for the occasion, Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn was recognized with the top award from County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
The place where CCAP officials bestowed the honor was the Crawford County Fairgrounds, where Weiderspahn has volunteered for decades, and the day was Sunday, which also happened to be his birthday.
Not only did CCAP leaders and Weiderspahn’s fellow Crawford County commissioners honor Weiderspahn on the stage in the Youth Show Arena, they led the crowd of more than 100 people gathered for the fair’s opening ceremony in a “Happy Birthday” serenade.
“This is a total shock to me. I didn’t know I worked with such devious people in our office,” Weiderspahn told the crowd after he was called to the stage. “But I do certainly appreciate it. It is very humbling and it’s an honor to receive this award. I had no idea that I was even being considered for something like this.”
The honor, the Outstanding Commissioner/Council Member Award, comes as Weiderspahn approaches retirement. He has announced that he will not seek reelection next year. First elected in 2011, Weiderspahn is currently serving his third term as commissioner.
In presenting the honor, 2022 CCAP President Daryl Miller, a Bradford County commissioner, noted Weiderspahn’s involvement with the fair, including nearly a decade as leader of the Dairy Committee, and his 2016 induction into the Crawford County Agriculture Hall of Fame. Since Weiderspahn, who turned 68, was unable to attend the CCAP conference held earlier this month in Lancaster when the awards were announced, the fairgrounds were a fitting alternate location for the award presentation, according to Miller.
“Those who have worked closely with this commissioner have commented on his ability to connect with people and be fully transparent," Miller said in presenting the award. “Those who visit his office are greeted by his calm, peaceful, can-do attitude.”
After Weiderspahn expressed his thanks for the honor, with particular emphasis on how support from his wife, Cheryl, played an essential role in his career, 2023 CCAP President-elect Chip Abramovic, a Venango County commissioner, made a request of the crowd.
"Before Francis leaves the stage,” Abramovic said, “can we all sing him 'Happy Birthday'?"
The crowd proved happy to comply.
