Mary Melvin, owner of Save Room for Dessert, paused for a moment inside the Market House amid work on orders of 150 pretzels needed for this weekend. The sound of a sigh emerged from behind her mask: It was Wednesday afternoon, so there was still time, but there was also a great deal of baking to be done.
“It comes at a busy time,” Melvin said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of people.”
The busy time in question is a three-day trifecta of treat-intensive events that begins today.
Up first is the third annual First Friday Cookie Walk, followed the next morning by the return of the Second Saturday Community Market. And the next day, in case the early timing of the second Sunday of May has sneaked up on anyone, is Mother’s Day.
Usually held in February to lure housebound lovers of sweets to downtown shops during what is a traditionally slow period, the Cookie Walk was postponed this year in the hope that warmer weather and progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic would make for a safer and more attractive event.
Sarah Chapp, the Confections of a Cake Lover owner who is coordinating the event, said the Cookie Walk is consistently one of the most popular events organized by the Meadville Independent Business Alliance.
And it’s easy to see why, Chapp said amid boxes of individually wrapped cookies. “You get free cookies!” she said with the sort of laugh that sometimes accompanies explanations of the obvious.
Play your cards right and you could be looking at a box of 18 cookies, each a different variety, each of them free.
With a potential payout so high, a commensurate level security is in order.
You’ll need a box, but don’t try jumping the gun: Boxes are on lockdown until the event starts. Those seeking them ahead of time in hopes of metaphorically elbowing their way to the front of the cookie line — and there have been a few attempts already, according to both Chapp and Melvin — will be turned away.
But don’t wait too long. Even with most participants stocking a dozen orders of a dozen cookies, with flavors ranging from the traditional must-have chocolate chip to more exotic varieties such as strawberry shortcake, cookies-and-cream popcorn and carrot cake, the tasty treats are likely to go fast.
“You absolutely need to get here early,” Chapp said.
An early start will also facilitate an early finish so that Cookie Walk participants can get started on walking off any remaining cookie hangovers the next morning. The first Second Saturday Community Market since September 2019 is set to open at 9 a.m. after the entire community market season was canceled due to the pandemic last year.
“I am really excited and I think a lot of the vendors are too,” said Market Director Heather Fish. “The businesses downtown are excited to see some action on the street, too. We’re looking forward to getting people together now that it’s a little safer, but we’re still taking precautions.”
Precautions include multiple hand sanitizing stations and the by-now-familiar requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing. Vendors will be spread out more than in the past as well, with a buffer of at least 10 feet around each one, according to Fish. As a result, about 15 to 18 vendors are expected, down from the usual 25. There also won’t be a kids’ craft table this weekend, but Fish said there’s a good chance one will be incorporated later in the season, assuming things go well.
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly activity to provide cover during some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping or just need a reason to get out of the house, the long-awaited return of group activities on city streets is sure to please.
The prospect of seeing pedestrians once again take over Chestnut Street drew attention earlier this week from Meadville City Council.
After plugging the Cookie Walk, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said, “Saturday is Second Saturday — the best time of the year. I hope folks enjoy our downtown and enjoy each other, finally.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
You can go
The First Friday Cookie Walk takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m. at 18 downtown locations on Chestnut Street, Park Avenue and Market Street. One cookie per location; one box per family. Participation is free. The Second Saturday Community Market will take over Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Mulberry Street from Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun will feature more than 15 safely-spaced vendors, live music, a belly-dancing demonstration, “Magic Steve” Bennett and his balloon animals, yard games and other activities.