CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — The cause of a fatal Wednesday night fire that claimed the life of an elderly Linesville area woman remains under investigation but isn’t considered suspicious, according to investigators.
The body of Patsy H. Crabb, 78, was recovered from a Conneaut Township home in the 2000 block of West Center Road Wednesday night, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Thursday. The home was located about 6 miles northwest of Linesville.
The 6:50 p.m. fire was discovered by a neighbor across the road whose home security cameras had sent an alert to the neighbor’s phone, Schell said. The neighbor, in turn, called Crawford County 911, he said.
Crabb was pronounced deceased at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Schell said. Schell ruled the death asphyxiation due to entrapment in a house fire.
“Unfortunately she was not able to get out,” Schell said.
Crabb, who lived at the home with her daughter, son-in-law and the couple’s two children, was the only one home at the time of the blaze, Schell said.
Crabb’s remains were found in the basement of the two-story farmhouse, Schell said. Schell said it was unclear where Crabb may have been within the home since fire damage was so extensive the structure had collapsed on itself.
Schell said the investigation had found nothing suspicious about Crabb’s death. No autopsy will be conducted though toxicology screening will be done, Schell said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office and Linesville Volunteer Fire Department.
“Nothing appears to be suspicious,” Chief Bill Mickle of Linesville Volunteer Fire Department said Thursday.
The cause of the fire, however, may be hard to determine, according to Mickle. “The fire damage is just too extensive,” he said.
Trooper Jeff Cross, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, agreed.
“There is just too much damage at this point to get in there safely,” Cross said, noting some debris still was burning Thursday.
“The origin appears to be on the west side of the basement,” Cross said. “It’s undetermined at this point, but there’s nothing suspicious.”
“One of our assistant chiefs lives around the corner (from the fire scene) and arrived in about 4 minutes,” Mickle continued. “There were flames about 40 feet high shooting through the roof.”
Linesville was assisted at the scene by Conneautville, Springboro, North Shenango Township, Summit Township and Conneaut Lake volunteer fire departments as well as Pierpont, Ohio. The last fire units returned to service at 1:48 a.m. Thursday.
