Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
• Karen A. Hanna, 69, Jamestown
• William P. Watt, 83, Lake City
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
You can find the most current list of participating businesses for this year's Reader Rewards Card here!
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.