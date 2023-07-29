Grab a sazerac and hoist your mallet: Croquet day is nearly here.
You know what that means: elaborately engineered headwear, enough tweed to make your eyes twinkle and the kind of spirited competition that’s possible only when the stakes are low and the beverages are bountiful.
“A lot of friends that don’t live in the area, I make them jealous with what a cool event it is,” Ashley Mattocks said Friday. “My husband is in it to win it this year — not that he’s been practicing all year or anything.”
The sixth annual Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic and Garden Party takes place Sunday on the grounds of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum and neighboring Terrace Street mansions, and for repeat mallet wielders like Mattocks, there’s plenty to love about the chance to drift back in time for an afternoon.
“We love this concept of dressing up and putting on this period clothing,” Mattocks said of the event that encourages “Downton Abbey”-style outfits or “summer white attire.” “You really get that feeling of what it would have been like back in that golden era of Meadville.”
The pricey fundraiser — three-member teams register for $300 or spectators can watch for $45 — is the most significant one put on each year by the Crawford County Historical Society and it’s more than just croquet: Lunch and dinner are provided by Venango Valley Inn, “period-appropriate libations” including both cocktails and “mocktails” are mixed by Cussewago Creek Distillery, Voodoo Brewery beer is available as well, live music supplies the day’s soundtrack, and the championship match takes place against the backdrop of a garden party on the museum lawn.
For Mattocks and her husband, Jeff Rose, the day not only offers a chance to scratch their annual croquet itch, it also provides a stage. The couple, who perform as musical duo The Bright Ideas, will play during the garden party dinner. Earlier in the day, local band Shade of Time will play Big Band-era tunes on the steps of Holland Hall, next door to the museum.
The Bright Ideas plan to reinterpret the music of Taylor Swift from a “boogie-woogie” and swing perspective, Mattocks said. Given Swift’s current “Eras” tour, the challenge felt like a “fun bandwagon to jump on.”
While Mattocks will be both on the courts and on stage, Cussewago Creek Distillery owner Michael Reed will be behind the scenes only, helping to amplify the event’s cultivation of the feel and flavor of an earlier era.
The drink menu includes classic cocktails like an old fashioned or a gimlet, the rum punch that has become a croquet staple and the sazeracs that event namesake Ellie Davies recalled Reynolds family members enjoying when she moved to Meadville during World War II.
New this year, a Caribbean-style sweet tea featuring tropical fruits and ginger to spice up the rum and iced tea. Among the non-alcoholic beverages is a snapdragon “mock-tini” flavored by orange hibiscus.
Even though he won’t be whacking any balls through wickets himself, Reed said his participation in the event has reintroduced him to the backyard activity that, for many, remains a distant memory of childhood summers.
“It made me realize I don’t think I ever actually played it right growing up. I really think it was just me and my little cousins sticking the stakes in the ground and swinging and hitting balls however we wanted to,” Reed said. “But after the first year of participating in the event, it was like — this is a fun way to spend an afternoon.”
Skill level varies widely among participants, according to the historical society’s executive director, Josh Sherretts, “but it has definitely increased over the years.”
The field could be wide open in 2023, however. The group of about 30 registered teams is missing several that are typically in the running and several new teams have joined the field.
Not that it’s always a level playing field: The croquet courts in play typically range from not-too-bumpy to double black diamond, to borrow a term from a sport that shares almost nothing in common with croquet beyond the heart-racing excitement common to barrelling downhill and sending a competitor’s ball flying down the green.
Competition won’t be limited to the croquet courts, according to Sherretts. Boat races are also planned for Little Conneaut Lake, the pond on the grounds of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum. The contest was inspired by a 19th-century Reynolds’ family summer picnic invitation in the historical society archives that mentioned bathtub races across the pond. Winners will receive “tiny trophies,” he Sherretts said, in the spirit of the nickname given the pond by its former owners.
As in past years, there will also be awards for best outfits, facial har, hat and more.
The rivalries, like the thwacking and clacking of balls throughout the afternoon, promise to be intense, but a good cause will benefit and — contrary to the Queen of Hearts, literature’s best known croquet player — it’s nothing to lose one’s head over.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
