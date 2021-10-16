Tuesday night I watched Dennis Archacki seal the time capsule from the 75th anniversary celebration of the Crawford County Fair.
He and his wife had donated the tube so it seemed natural he would seal it.
It contained various memorabilia from the fair — including a T-shirt, ball cap, pins, program, newspapers and the official history book of the fair — each representing a part of the fair and the work involved in the celebration.
It included thumb drives with hundreds of pictures from the event.
When he got done, someone asked Denny how someone 25 years from now would get it open.
We all laughed as he replied, "Not my problem."
I wondered whose problem it would be to not only get the capsule open, but figure out what the thumb drive was — or if it would still be in use a quarter of a century from now.
Of course, what could not be put in the time capsule are the memories and laughter before and during the event.
It's hard also to pack in a sense of pride the committee had for pulling off a successful celebration amid a pandemic.
The appreciation for the hard work of all the volunteers could not be enclosed, although it was expressed very well in the official history book.
It's impossible to insert a sense of dedication involved in the celebration, but I think it is evident in the memorabilia each committee went above and beyond to do its work.
As i thought about the time capsule, I realized each of us is a "living" time capsule of our lives and what our interest represents.
The dedication, appreciation and hard work are reflected in what we do — as in the entertainment we choose to relax us.
I wondered what people would think about each of us if we had to encapsulate our lives in a small cylinder representing what we accomplished, how we lived our lives and the rules by which we played.
Some people hate country music, but to me, it represents true life — struggles and victories, life in the "real world" where not everything is happy all the time.
The fair capsule did not include memorabilia representing the disappointments caused by COVID-19 — cancellations of the parade and big-time entertainment as well as other things that didn't go as planned.
But, it celebrated the successes, the friendships and memories — the success story of the fair and all the work that went into it.
That's how our own "time capsule" should be. However, I'll be the first to admit I don't celebrate disappointments very well. I try not to let things people say or don't say or do disappoint me, but invariably they do.
I wonder what each of us would put in our "time capsule" if we stopped and realized that our lives will impact others — negatively or positively — and how we treat others does make a difference.
Twenty-five years from now when they open the fair time capsule, I hope they feel the good vibes from the fair.
And, likewise, I hope that when people see how we spent our time and what's important, they will realize what we did today will make a difference — whether it's put in a capsule or part of our everyday life.
The things we treasure represent what's important to us — and fortunately, we can share those good things and not have to wait 25 years to share the good things of life.
Hopefully all of our "capsules" contain happiness and good memories and people with whom to share them.
It's what helps make our time more beautiful.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.