Crawford County high school students will stay busy over the next couple of years adding to the hundreds of thousands of tree seedlings they have planted near the shores of streams and lakes over the course of more than two decades.
Crawford County Conservation District, which coordinates the tree-planting program with area high schools, received more than $150,000 in funding to support its riparian restoration efforts, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced.
The project was one of nine in the state’s northwest to benefit from $1.5 million in grant awards through DEP’s Growing Greener Plus Program. Each of the projects works to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sights and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells. Statewide, this year’s awards exceed $19 million.
“We do this with the high schools every year in the spring,” watershed specialist Brian Pilarcik said Friday. “We’ve been getting these grants since 2000.”
The grants support tree-planting efforts for two to three years, Pilarcik said, paying for not only all of the planting materials but also transportation for students and even portable restrooms at the planting sites. Early in the program, grant funds went toward the tools that are still being used by high school students old enough — or perhaps young enough — to be the children of the students who planted the first trees a generation ago.
Pilarcik said the program coordinators are looking to expand the effort to include tree plantings along more lake and reservoir shorelines “where there’s places that need them.”
As the trees grow, their roots help to hold soil in place and also contribute to controlling nutrients in runoff water as it enters water ways, according to Pilarcik.
Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address critical environmental concerns. Entities eligible for Growing Greener grants can be watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects.
Among the other regional projects receiving funding were a $590,000 stream restoration project on Cascade Creek in Erie County; $66,000 for the New Castle Apple Way Green Alley Project in Lawrence County; and $134,000 for stabilization of stream banks at Fisherman’s Cove in Venango County.
