CONNEAUT LAKE — The question of whether the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake (MACL) can sell water to a private developer or extend the borough’s water lines was brought up again at a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Councilman Bill Eldridge read a statement about the subject despite objections from councilman Mario DeBlasio, who said it was an authority issue — not a council issue.
Eldridge said council needed to be aware of the authority’s actions at its May meeting.
In his prepared statement, Eldridge said, “I attended the MACL meeting two days ago to learn more about this project given our solicitor’s advice that the ordinance establishing the water authority does not provide the basis for a major expansion of our water system deep into Sadsbury Township to serve 100-plus new customers and a series of new fire hydrants in Sadsbury Township.
“Even though two other members of council were present, none of the authority’s other members were aware of the discussion of this topic in our council meeting last month. The authority’s engineering consultant and solicitor presented many opinions on the challenges of making this plan a reality. A motion was passed for their solicitor to contact Matt Jorden (the borough solicitor) to obtain information on Matt’s research of the borough’s ordinance creating the authority and his research on the legal basis for a major expansion of the system to service a large number of Sadsbury residents.
“Some of the more significant issues presented included the engineer’s capacity study results (which was funded by the developer) that indicated that there is enough capacity for the borough’s needs and residential needs for the planned development but not enough capacity for the required fire protection, or for Sadsbury residents between the borough boundary and the planned development at the end of Aldina who would likely want service under this scenarios as well. Their solicitor said that he would advise against having a direct contractual relationship between the authority and the developer and said that Sadsbury Township should be involved.
“However, the communication with the developer is being facilitated in non-public meetings with one authority member who said that the developer is now ready to finance up to $10,000 for the authority to prepare a draft contract to complete the arrangements. A motion was made to discontinue communications with the developer until he comes forward in a public meeting with detailed plans, but that motion was quickly withdrawn and the authority left open the possibility for continued ‘closed door’ discussions with the developer.”
In response to Eldridge’s statement, Mayor Jim Tigri, who also is a member of the authority board, said he did not believe he had the authority to turn down any legitimate requests.
Later in the meeting, Tigri said the authority has applied for a grant for the restoration of sewer lines on Sixth Street. It is a $275,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
He noted the authority had raised its rates 3 percent last year — the first time in 10 years.
Tigri said he is active with the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, the authority and the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission in addition to being mayor. He added, “I will never lie to you,” noting there was no reason to do so.
Tigri said the Reflections on the Lake project was years down the road — if at all.
He emphasized he believes the authority is “doing our job.”
