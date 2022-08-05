SAEGERTOWN — Water valve replacement work in Saegertown next week may temporarily disrupt borough water service.
On Monday, crews will start work to replace three valves to the borough’s water system, Chuck Lawrence, Saegertown’s borough manager, said. Work on the system may last all week, though crews will try to minimize the time, Lawrence said.
Two of the valves are to be replaced in the area of Euclid Avenue and Washington Street with a third valve to be replaced along Washington Street, Lawrence said.
Borough residents mainly in the Euclid Avenue and Washington Street area may experience temporary loss of service, low water pressure and discolored water, Lawrence said.
The discoloration would be due to sediment within the water system being disturbed, he said. It would be similar to discoloration when the borough’s fire hydrants are flushed.
If discoloration occurs, residents should run cold water tap until it is clear, Lawrence said.
