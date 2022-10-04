Water service to the Asbury Manor East mobile home park was restored Monday, according to the regional property manager responsible for the development.
“The water’s been back on for several hours,” the man, who declined to provide his name, said Monday afternoon. The mobile home park is owned by Mobile Realty 11 LLC of Lancaster, which is itself a division of Elite Realty Advisors LLC, an asset management company based in Lancaster County.
“When we have an issue, we fix it,” the manager added. “That kind of stuff happens and we fix it as soon as we can.”
Water service to 17 homes was disrupted when a break occurred in the privately owned portion of the water main that supplies the park. Based on reports from residents, Meadville Central Fire Department Capt. Jill Staaf estimated that the break occurred between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
Asbury Manor East officials provided bottled water for drinking and cooking to each of the homes affected, according to Staaf. Crawford County Public Safety officials delivers a water buffalo storage container that was filled by the fire department to provide water for use in residents’ toilets. Residents were also offered use of shower facilities at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. Executive Director Aaron Rekich said several took advantage of the offer on Monday.
Difficulty finding a plumber added to the time required for repairs, according to the manager.
“The main broke in the middle of the night and we contacted multiple plumbers. Three of them said they would come,” he said. “Three of them didn’t show up.”
