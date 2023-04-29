A water main break Friday afternoon led to an early closure for the Meadville branch of Active Aging Inc.
A 6-inch line located near the intersection of Market Street and Pine Place broke at about 1:30 p.m., according to Meadville Area Water Authority Project Manager Bob Harrington.
A message on the digital sign in the Active Aging parking lot Friday afternoon announced the senior center’s early closure to drivers and pedestrians passing by.
The line was shut down promptly and repairs completed within hours, according to Harrington. By 4:30 p.m., the line was being put back in service and the excavated area was being backfilled.
The temporary shut down affected only one or two customers besides Active Aging, Harrington said.
