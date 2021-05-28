Meadville Area Water Authority crew members responded to a Market Street water main break Thursday morning, according to Project Manager Bob Harrington.
The break, located in front of Tech Tune ’n Lube, 1001 Market St., was reported around 10 a.m., Harrington said. Repairs were completed by 3:30 p.m. and a temporary restoration of the road surface was expected by the evening. Permanent road repairs will likely be completed next week.
“We struggled a little to get it shut down,” Harrington said of the water supply to the main that broke. Once the water supply was reduced, however, the repairs were routine despite requiring excavation that proved to be slightly deeper than usual for such repairs, he added.
Harrington described the “rot hole” that was found to be the source of the leak as “almost perfectly round.” Such a rupture is typically seen in aging lines, he added.