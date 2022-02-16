LINESVILLE — Construction on a new water line along West Erie Street is expected to start next week. Linesville Borough Council approved a $417,483 loan at a special meeting Thursday to help pay the costs of the project.
The work will consist of lead abatement and line replacement along the street. A PENNVEST grant of $655,737 will pay for the work.
In addition to the West Erie Street work, replacement of water lines along East Erie Street also will be done as a separate project.
At its regular monthly meeting last week, council also gave approval to the engineer to complete a design work for similar project along South Mercer Street.
Council President Kevin McGrath noted there is 1,700 lineal feet of replacement work on that street. A state grant could be available through a special program should there be leftover money when the state fiscal year ends June 30.
It would be a competitive grant with other municipalities. The key is that should there be funds available, the project must be ready to submit immediately.
Should the project come to reality, it would be the final lead abatement project for the borough and costs would all be paid by the grant.
Council members, through consensus, gave the engineer the go-ahead to prepare a project. It was noted the design may never be used this year, but should the opportunity be available, council wanted to be ready.
It was noted by the time the grant would be available, both the East and West Erie streets work will be complete.