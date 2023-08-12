JAMESTOWN — Bacterial and algae issues have caused two of the beaches at Pymatuning State Park to close temporarily, according to Daniel Bickel, the park’s superintendent.
While Jamestown Beach 1 and the Jamestown Campground beach, both located north of the Jamestown Marina on the southwest side of the lake, are open, but Jamestown Beach 2 and Linesville Beach are closed, Bickel said Friday.
Jamestown Beach 2, south of the Jamestown Marina is closed for swimming due to elevated E. coli levels, he said.
E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Although most strains are harmless, some kinds of E. coli might cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.
Linesville Beach, located at the northeast end of the lake, is closed due to HABs or harmful algal blooms, Bickel told the Tribune Friday.
HABs occur when colonies of algae grow out of control, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Algae are simple plants that live in freshwater or the sea. They may be microscopic, single-celled organisms to large seaweeds.
Under the right conditions, algae may grow out of control — and a few of these “blooms” produce toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds, and may cause human illness or even death in extreme cases, according to NOAA’s website.
Water sample testing has found elevated levels of cyanobacteria at Linesville and E. coli at Beach 2, forcing their temporary shutdowns until further notice, Bickel said.
“It’s disappointing for those here and for us to have to close some beaches, he said. “We may be able to open Beach 2 this weekend if E. coli gets down to a safe level. We’ll post on our Facebook page if it reopens.”
The increase in E. coli levels in the water at Jamestown Beach 2 is due to a combination of recent rains and excessive goose droppings, Bickel said.
“The rains wash the goose droppings and dirt right into the lake,” Bickel said.
A bigger concern now is cyanobacteria in the water at Linesville Beach, he said.
Cyanobacteria is also called blue-green algae, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins, or poisons, called cyanotoxins, according to the CDC. When people or animals are exposed to cyanotoxins, they may become sick.
Exposure may come from skin contact with water while swimming or other water activities, breathing in tiny droplets in the air or swallowing contaminated water or eating fish or shellfish, the CDC said.
“It’s much more harmful to people and animals,” Bickel said.
Bickel said he didn’t expect Linesville Beach to reopen until sometime next week due to test results for HABs taking longer than E. coli tests.
