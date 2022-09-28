VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) board members last week approved a lengthy slate of spending in a series of moves intended to address maintenance issues, account for supply chain delays and improve water system efficiency.
When it was over, the board had OK’d more than $206,000 in purchases.
As the board discussed the final item in what he had already noted was an unusually long list of purchases, board Chairman Tim Groves joked, “We are out of money now, seriously.”
The six purchases were all approved by unanimous votes; board member Mark Gildea was absent. The meeting Wednesday was the first attended by DJ Craven, who was appointed to the board by Meadville City Council last month.
Leading the list of purchases was an assortment of water meters, meter heads, antennas, flanges and large bore meters from Atlasburg-based EAP Industries Inc. for $44,277.
Project Manager Bob Harrington said the purchase was made in anticipation of supply chain delays.
“We don’t typically order meters like this,” he said. “We don’t expect to take delivery until January, but we need to get in line.”
Board members next approved spending $36,551 for a three-year renewal of an asset management software package from Cartegraph Systems of Dubuque, Iowa, followed by a related three-year agreement for $16,322 that would expand the capabilities of the asset management system, according to Harrington.
MAWA first contracted with Cartegraph in August 2021. A year later, Harrington said last week, “It does everything for us.”
“We can track valves, we can track all of our assets from the time that we install them — from birth to death,” he added.
Board members also approved spending $25,007 for servicing and fluid change of the electrical transformer owned by the authority. The work will be performed by SDMyers LLC of Tallmadge, Ohio.
“They’re going to come out and change the fluids in the transformer,” Harrington said, “because the combustible gasses in the fluid continue to rise every time we have it tested.”
In July 2021, the authority’s Roger Ferry Road headquarters spent a week relying on power from a site generator when fuses on the transformer were damaged following severe weather. Subsequent repairs included a partial fluid replacement for the transformer, according to Harrington.
“(Transformer) maintenance is critical, more so now than it was two years ago,” consulting engineer Tom Thompson told the board. “Before, in three months you could get a transformer. Now, it’s so much longer.”
Board members approved spending $17,900 for the cleaning and rehabilitation of one of the authority’s wells. The work will be performed by Groundwater Resources LLC of Saegertown. The company has previously performed similar work on several other authority wells, Harrington said.
Lastly, board members approved spending $66,292 for installation of a variable frequency drive (VFD) controller, submersible pump and related equipment in the well that is being cleaned and rehabilitated, with Groundwater Resources also performing the installation.
The VFD controller, like a similar one installed in another of the authority’s wells last year, allows staff to more efficiently control how hard the pump works. Doing so, Harrington said, “flattens out our electrical usage.”
