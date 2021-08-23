VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) board members approved purchases of more than $68,000 for a variety of items.
Among the purchases were products for use both in the office and in the field.
Project Manager Bob Harrington told board members last week that a new asset management system would provide inventory, mapping and work order functions, among other features. He said the new system would be implemented prior to a switch to new billing software later this year.
The Cartegraph Solutions LLC system cost $19,665 and comes with an annual subscription fee of $11,000. Harrington said the fee reflected the cost of 10 licenses and could be reduced in the future if the authority determines that fewer licenses are needed.
Installation of the new asset management system will have to wait until another of the new purchases arrives. MAWA will upgrade to a new Dell Poweredge T440 server at the cost of $6,172.24. The server, ordered through Coppola Enterprises Inc., will likely take about seven weeks to arrive, Darren Coppola told the authority in an Aug. 12 email.
“We’ve seen this (kind of delay) quite a bit with the pandemic as certain parts and hardware go on shortage at random times,” Coppola wrote.
In addition to new technology, the authority is adding a new vehicle: a Kubota RTV-X1100C utility vehicle (UTV) purchased from Greenhill Farms Equipment Inc. of Cambridge Springs for $22,669.10. The UTV was purchased through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
The UTV will be used at the authority headquarters on Rogers Ferry Road, Harrington said, and will free up a full-size vehicle from being used to plow the parking lot and perform functions that would otherwise be performed by a skid-steer loader.
Harrington said that because the authority was still awaiting delivery of a Ford truck that had been ordered last year, funds were available in the capital budget to put toward the asset management system and utility vehicle.
The board also approved purchase of a Wachs Utility Products valve nut replacement system from Bain Enterprises of Stow, Ohio, at a cost of $8,640.
“This is a system that will allow us — without digging — it will allow us to reach from the street surface down on to the top of a gate valve,” Harrington told the board. “Typically what happens is we have to dig that up. This will allow us to make all the repairs … from the ground level without having to do the digging.”
The authority had previously contracted with independent vendors to have worn nuts replaced once or twice per year at a cost of about $800 each, according to Harrington. The authority is now aware of nearly 20 nuts in need of replacement, he added.
“At this point it’s worth us buying the equipment and doing it ourselves,” Harrington said.
The board agreed. As with each of the purchases, board members voted 5-0 in favor.
The authority’s meeting Wednesday, held in the conference room at the Rogers Ferry Road headquarters, remained closed to the public. With the exception of one member of the media, no members of the public participated in the meeting.
Board members noted that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, consulting engineer Tom Thompson attended the meeting in person. Board member John Fulmer attended remotely. President Tim Groves also appeared to be attending remotely while Vice President Dennis Finton conducted the meeting. Determining exactly who was present in person was difficult: While a video feed of Fulmer was available throughout, no video of the in-person meeting was available for remote participants.
