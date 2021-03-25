Meadville Area Water Authority will begin its annual spring cleaning and flushing of water mains April 12.
Hydrant flushing, which removes sediment and mineral deposits that settle on the bottom of the mains, takes place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Temporary instances of discolored water may result from hydrant flushing and can be cleared by opening the cold water tap nearest to the meter.
Those with concerns or special needs that could be affected by water main flushing should call the authority at 724-6057.
Below is a week-by-week estimate for flushing by major streets.
• From April 12 to 16, four groups of streets will be flushed: Group 1 includes Water Street and Randolph Street to Mercer Street and French Creek Parkway, West Mead Industrial Park and all of Market Street; group 2 includes Terrace Street, Baldwin Street to Gill Village and all streets between, Allegheny Street to Randolph Street between Baldwin Street and North Main Street; group 3 includes Park Avenue and North Street to Park Avenue and Linden Street, all of South Main Street, North Main Street and Allegheny Street to South Main and Linden Street; group 4 includes all of Liberty Street, Highland Avenue to East College, Cullum Street, Madison, Stewart Street and North Street.
• From April 19 to 23, three groups of streets will be flushed: Group 1 includes Washington Street to Morgan Street, State Street, Arch Street, Pine Street between Grove Street and Liberty Street; group 2 includes Sycamore Alley, Pennsylvania Avenue, Cussewago Road, Vernon Street, Rogers Ferry Road, Fifth Ward area, Allegheny Street and Park Avenue to Cole Drive; group 3 includes Hartz Avenue, Martha Avenue, Hailwood area, Forest Avenue, Edgewood Drive, Park Avenue to Gasteiger Road.
• From April 26 to 30, the three final groups of streets will be flushed: Group 1 includes North Main Street and Allegheny to North Main Street and Leslie Road, Leslie Road, Maple Lane, Sunset Drive, Limber Road, Benson Avenue and Grandview Avenue; group 2 includes Jefferson Street, Highland Avenue, Deissler Court, Gilmore Street, East Henry Street, Graff Avenue, North Morgan Street, Brawley Avenue and Hickory Street; group 3 includes South Morgan Street, Alden Street, Chestnut Street, Arch Street, Pine Street and the Plateau area.