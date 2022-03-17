VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority held its annual reorganization meeting Wednesday and kept the same slate of officers and professional service providers. In subsequent action, board members unanimously approved a three-year landscaping contract for authority properties including the trail area at the Highland Avenue water tanks.
Tim Groves will continue as chairman of the board that oversees the authority, with Dennis Finton as vice chairman, John Fulmer as secretary and Mark Gildea as treasurer. Board members voted 4-0 to approve the officers. Gildea was absent from the meeting.
While the officers will remain the same, Groves noted that the meeting was the last one for board member Lucinda Morgan, who was appointed in March 2021.
“It’s been wonderful serving with all of you this past year,” she said.
After the meeting, Morgan said she would be moving to Pittsburgh at the end of the month and thus would no longer meet the requirements for serving on the board. In addition to being at least 18 years old, members must be city residents or taxpayers.
The makeup of the operations committee will remain the same, with Groves, Finton and Gildea continuing their service. Only two of the three attend the operations committee meetings in any given month with attorney Christopher Ferry, consulting engineer Tom Thompson, Project Manager Bob Harrington and Business Manager Yvonne Shaffer typically attending as well.
Among the authority’s professional services, Christopher Ferry of the Watts and Pepicelli law firm will continue as the authority’s lawyer and maintain a rate of $185 per hour. Gannett Fleming continues as the authority’s engineer at a rate of $15,780 per year. McGill Power Bell and Associates LLP will once again conduct the authority’s annual audit at a cost of $8,000.
During the regular meeting that followed the reorganization meeting, board members approved the renewal of a landscaping contract with J.J. Wurst Landscape Contractor and Garden Center of Erie. The agreement, which was extended for three years, covers the Highland Avenue water tanks and the adjacent walking trail, the Limber Avenue water tank, Hillcrest pump station and Hillcrest water tank. Costs include an annual spring cleanup for $6,000, trail maintenance for $2,500 per season and mowing for $275 per event.