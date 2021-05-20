VERNON TOWNSHIP — The monthly meeting of the Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) opened with an event not seen at a MAWA meeting for more than a year: Chairman Tim Groves greeted — in person — all five board members and other officials inside the authority’s tiny conference room and then asked if everyone was comfortable removing their masks for the session.
No objections were heard from the nine participants, all of whom reported that they had been vaccinated, according to MAWA Project Manager Bob Harrington. All of them then took their masks off and conducted the meeting in much the same way sessions were conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unusual sight, made possible by a May 13 change to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, was not viewed by any members of the public.
In-person attendance at MAWA public meetings still remains off-limits to the public. The public can participate in the authority’s monthly meetings online or via phone, but a technical glitch on Wednesday meant that the camera Harrington usually uses to provide video from the conference room wasn’t working.
The authority’s lobby also remains closed to customers; a dropbox is available for those who wish to pay their bills at the office located at 18160 Rogers Ferry Road.
Harrington said after the meeting that he would reopen the lobby to limited traffic on June 1, when state occupancy restrictions are scheduled to be lifted.
“I just don’t think it’s a space that we want to have two or three people standing around in,” he told the board in explaining why the small lobby has remained closed to the public. Staff members prefer the lobby being closed, he added, and outside of “the occasional grumble” from customers, the dropbox has served as a practical alternative.
Like the lobby, the authority’s conference room is on the small side: Harrington estimated the size of the authority’s conference room at about 12-by-24 feet. He said similar concerns about the area of the room — on top of the fact that the public can participate in meetings virtually — led to the continued ban on the public from physically attending meetings.
“Why don’t we wait for a while,” Groves said with regard to a return to open meetings. “I think if anybody wants to talk to us, they’ve been able to reach us somehow. We’ve never really had a lot of public come to our meetings anyhow.”
Prior to Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration, a quorum — typically a majority of board members — was required to be physically present in order for public meetings to be conducted.
Like the Market Authority, the city board that oversees the Market House, the Water Authority has conducted virtual meetings throughout the pandemic. Unlike the Market Authority, whose members have consistently attended virtual meetings from remote locations, some MAWA officials have consistently gathered in the authority’s conference room throughout the pandemic.
Other city authorities that met virtually for a time last year or earlier this year, such as the Redevelopment Authority and Meadville Area Sewer Authority, have returned to meeting in person and have used the conference room in the City Building as a meeting place that affords more space than is available where they would normally meet.
At the same time, Meadville City Council has moved its meetings from the conference room to 984 Water St., site of the former city hall, to take advantage of an even larger auditorium. Such location changes for public meetings must be announced in legal advertisements. Like the MAWA board, City Council held its first maskless in-person public meeting in more than a year on Wednesday. Council’s meeting, however, was open to in-person public attendance.
“As long as there’s a declaration of the pandemic (emergency) there’s no obligation to have an in-person meeting,” consulting engineer Tom Thompson told the MAWA board on Wednesday. “Once that is lifted then you could still do virtual meetings, but then you’d have to have your quorum present in person … but you can obviously still do remote meetings after that.”
Thompson, who works with a number of public boards, said virtual meetings are becoming more common because of the ease of access they offer.
“We’re doing more hybrid meetings,” he said, referring to meetings that have a physical and virtual component, “so it’s something to consider.”
After the meeting, Harrington said he wouldn’t be surprised if virtual meeting options continue in the future.
“Some of the virtual practices that were put into place because of the pandemic now fit into our normal life,” he said. “Some of them, even post-pandemic, probably have a place in our everyday life.”
