VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority board members last week unanimously approved purchase of a new software package for the authority’s billing services.
The authority agreed to purchase UMS Utility Billing software from Continental Utility Solutions Inc. of Jonesboro, Arkansas, for $67,240. It will pay an additional annual fee of $9,460 for technical support and maintenance as well as travel expenses associated with the on-site implementation of the system.
The software upgrade was strongly recommended by authority staff, who said the annual maintenance fee represents a slight increase from the system currently in use.
The impact of the new software on consumers will be minimal, according to Business Manager Yvonne Shaffer, but the new system will help to streamline and update authority operations and will replace a system that had been in use for more than a decade.
"Getting 12 years out of a software package is definitely pretty good," board Chairman Tim Groves said.
The new software will expand the authority’s ability to collect system usage data remotely, according to Project Manager Bob Harrington, and will cut down on office paperwork.
“Today what we can offer our customers is — you can go on and pay your bill. This allows us to expand that in the event that we choose to,” he said. “We can grow into this.”