VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) customers will see no rate increase for the second consecutive year.
Members of the board that oversees the authority voted unanimously to approve a 2023 budget that comes with no increase, board President Tim Groves said Friday.
The biggest factor in avoiding a rate hike has been the carrying forward of funds for capital projects that have not been performed due to pandemic-related delays, according to Groves.
“Any new capital projects that would have needed maybe to come out of operational monies didn’t have to come out this year,” he said.
At the same time, he added, the authority’s Water System Improvement project, funded by a $3.1 million loan from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority in 2019, has enabled MAWA to tackle major high-priority needs.
“Those took, obviously, priority” over the projects that have been delayed, Groves said.
“We continue to upgrade the system as best we can,” he added. “Obviously, we know its an aging system. We’re certainly trying to hit the areas that need to be upgraded.”
While the rate for water consumption will remain the same, MAWA customers could be seeing higher totals on the bills they receive from the water authority, Groves acknowledged.
That’s because the bills that MAWA sends out also include billing for all of Meadville Area Sewer Authority’s customers. MAWA bills for city residents also include Tri-County Industries Inc. charges for refuse hauling. While water and trash rates will remain the same for 2023, Groves noted, the Meadville Area Sewer Authority approved an increase that will bring the average residential customer’s bill up from $50.19 to $51.84, an annual increase of $19.30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.