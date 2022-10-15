VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority will begin its annual fall cleaning and flushing of its water mains on Monday.
Hydrant flushing removes sediment and mineral deposits that settle on the bottom of the mains and takes place between 7 a.m. And 3 p.m.
Temporary instances of discolored water may result from hydrant flushing and can be cleared by opening the cold water tap nearest to the meter.
Those with concerns or special needs that could be affected by water main flushing should call MAWA at 724-6057.
Below is an estimated schedule for flushing by major streets.
• Monday: Water Street and Randolph Street to Mercer Street and French Creek Parkway, West Mead Industrial Park and all of Market Street.
• Tuesday: Terrace Street, Baldwin Street to Gill Village and all streets between, Allegheny Street to Randolph Street between Baldwin Street and North Main Street.
• Wednesday: From the intersection of Park Avenue and North Street to the intersection of Park Avenue and Linden Street; all of South Main Street, North Main Street and Allegheny Street to South Main and Linden Street.
• Thursday: Liberty Street, Highland Avenue to East College, Cullum Street, Madison, Stewart Street and North Street.
• Friday: Washington Street to Morgan Street, State Street, Arch Street, Pine Street between Grove Street and Liberty Street.
• Streets where hydrants will be flushed on On Oct. 24 include Sycamore Alley, Pennsylvania Avenue, Cussewago Road, Vernon Street, Rogers Ferry Road, Fifth Ward Area, Allegheny Street and Park Avenue to Cole Drive
• Oct. 25: Hartz Avenue, Martha Avenue, Hailwood area, Forest Avenue, Edgewood Drive, Park Avenue to Gastieger Road.
• Oct. 26: North Main Street and Allegheny to North Main Street and Leslie Road, Leslie Road, Maple Lane, Sunset Drive, Limber Road, Benson Avenue, Grandview Avenue.
• Oct. 27: Jefferson Street, Highland Avenue, Deissler Court, Gilmore Street, East Henry Street, Graff Avenue, North Morgan Street, Brawley Avenue, Hickory Street.
• Oct. 28: South Morgan Street, Alden Street, Chestnut Street, Arch Street, Pine Street, and the Plateau area.
