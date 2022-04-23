My dad died eight years ago on Easter. He lived a lot of life in 87 years. Born to immigrants in the “ethnic” part of Canonsburg, he failed first-grade English because the family only spoke Arabic at home. He quickly caught up, speaking English with his Syrian, Italian, Greek and Slavic playmates. and Perry Como was their barber!
Able to enlist only late in World War II, my father became an occupation soldier in post-war Germany, giving him access to the Nuremberg trials. Watching the world hold the worst Nazis accountable for the horrors they inflicted on Europe made an indelible imprint on him — justice matters.
One of my favorite traits of my father was his sense of awe: for all he had seen of the world, he still marveled at its wonders. On family trips, he would endlessly gaze at the majesty of Niagara Falls. As an Allegheny College undergrad, I studied in Egypt for a semester; my parents visited for a week. While I toured Cairo with my mother, my father was content to put a chair outside his hotel room and stare up at the Great Pyramid for hours on end! (I wasn’t content until I climbed it … twice!)
That same sense of wonder emerged whenever my dad spoke to or about a woman from our little Presbyterian church in Homestead; her big heart made her the mother of all the kids in our youth group! “Mom,” as we called her, was not just an immigrant — she was an escapee from Communist Russia, smuggled by her parents out of their homeland and through pre-Communist China. Effusively joyful, she shared her deep faith with everyone. Lydia Yon was a wonder to my dad, given her story of flight and faith. Mostly a supplier of eats and treats to us church teens, Mrs. Yon was a living emblem of the conflict of empires — and my dad made sure we knew it!
I think of them both as we hear daily of the terrors Vladimir Putin inflicts on innocent Ukrainians. It’s easy to think of all Russians as evil, given the many villains Hollywood has portrayed as coming from there. and evil rarely appears so evident as with Russia’s “special military operation.” Were my father still here, he’d be proud that President Joe Biden is doing everything possible — short of provoking a nuclear response from Russia — to aid the Ukrainians. He would want us to see that the Russian government is at fault, not the Russian people.
Shocking statistics suggesting 80 percent of Russians believe Putin’s perspective are less shocking since this dictator has silenced the free press, spreading his lies through government media.
Another man who witnessed dramatic world events — Daniel — concluded, “(The Lord) changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.” (2:21) With President Biden, Daniel might say, “for God’s sake, that man cannot remain in power!”
In these troubled times, we pray peace for the Ukrainians and against the Russians, plus wisdom and knowledge that we may discern the Lydia Yons who need our support today.
Tim Solomon is pastor of the reopened Emmanuel Church and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.