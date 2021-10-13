The Crawford County Historical Society is inviting the community to grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum on Friday at 8 p.m. to watch a film that changed the horror genre forever — "Psycho" by director Alfred Hitchcock.
This is a free event sponsored by Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, though donations will be accepted. A jar will be available for donations, or they can be made onlineat https://bit.ly/CrawfordHistoricalDonate.
In case of rain, the screening will be moved to Saturday.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks, as well as blankets in case of cooler temperatures.
Crawford County Historical Society Executive Director Josh Sherretts described "Psycho" as "one of the most shocking films of all time." It tells the story of Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh), who visits the Bates Motel only to fall prey to a psychopathic killer.
• More information: visit crawfordhistorical.org or call (814) 724-6080.