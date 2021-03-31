SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP, Warren County — A 57-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another 57-year-old man in western Warren County on Monday.
Haggar Steven Brewer Sr. of Spring Creek Township was arraigned early Tuesday on a felony charge of criminal homicide. He remains in Warren County jail with no bond. Homicide is a non-bondable charge in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers who responded to a report of a shooting at 7:35 p.m. discovered Victor Vernon Vantassel III, 57, of Spring Creek Township, dead at a residence at 24050 Cold Springs Road. The home is located about 3 miles east of Spartansburg, near the boundary separating Warren and Crawford counties, according to police.
Those with any additional information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact state police at (814) 728-3600.