Conditions were picturesque but not ideal for swimming as Dianna Catalano gazed across the water last month.
Through the fog, a distant light resembled a lighthouse beacon, the beam reflecting off ripples in the water’s surface. An unseasonable chill had set in: The temperature was in the low 50s, but with the pervasive fog wetting everything down, it felt even cooler for swimmers contemplating their dives.
Below the surface, however, conditions were more appealing: At about 83 degrees, the water was all the more inviting for swimmers looking to get out of the cold, damp, cave-like atmosphere.
Last week, Catalano was happy to report that the weather inside the George J. Barco Aquatic Center, where she is a water safety instructor, is back to normal: No fog obscured her face as she reported that the air temperature inside the pool area was back to about 86 degrees, right where Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) staff likes to keep it.
“It’s mighty warm in here today,” Catalano said — not that she was complaining.
The problem, Executive Director Aaron Rekich explained, wasn’t with the facility’s heating, it was the massive Munters dehumidification unit that sits just outside the pool building and expels the humid air that builds up under the rounded peak of the fabric roof.
“To keep the fog at bay we had to keep the door open,” Rekich said. “It was bad — a few days we had to shut down because you couldn’t see the bottom of the pool.”
The source of the trouble came from the control panel that operates the elaborate system of dampers used to maintain a precise balance as the humidity level, temperature and dew point constantly shift, according to MARC Maintenance Manager Kevin Raszman.
When everything is functioning properly, the system prevents fog, limits pool water evaporation and helps to maintain the indoor air temperature. When there’s a problem …
“December and January were a nightmare here,” Rekich said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant engineers involved in replacing the control panel were working from home and parts were delayed, it quickly became a recurring nightmare.
“We were told seven to 10 days,” Raszman said, “and it took six and a half weeks.”
It also took $40,000 to repair — a significant sum for a facility that has struggled with finances for a decade and that was forced to shut down for extended periods twice in the past year. In mid-February, it seemed as though everything was back to normal: the Munters unit was back online, all of the classes resumed after being canceled for the second week of the month, the youth hockey programs were not just on ice next door but were back to winning. Then the exhaust motor for the dehumidification system burned up, Raszman said, likely due to ice that had built up when it was out of operation. Replacement added another $1,100 to the facility’s expenses.
Private donations and support from the facility’s foundation were instrumental to completing the repairs to the Munters unit, according to Duane Koller, president of the board that oversees the MARC.
The MARC’s operating expenditures exceeded revenue by about $45,000 for last year, according to the budget approved by the board, and another $14,000 in losses are projected for this year. Still, Koller said, given the pandemic, the situation could have been much worse.
“The board was very, very pleased with how we got through this last year,” he said. “We’re very happy to see things get less restricted so we can get back to work.”
A normal year brings in about 75,000 people to the complex, according to Rekich. Last year about 40,000 individuals visited, he said, and the various hockey, swimming and baseball associations that use the facility likely brought that figure up to about 50,000.
The decline in usage was especially evident as Catalano’s classes dealt with cold and foggy conditions.
“The hardy people kept coming, like the lap swimmers,” she said. “It’s not foggy under the water. They can see.”
But for a water aerobics class in which participants have half their body above water for much of the time, the chilly air temperature led to drastic drops in participation, according to Catalano.
Raszman even saw kerosene turbo heaters in use alongside the pool during one youth swimming competition. Parents brought them in, he said, to mitigate the sharp difference in temperature as youngsters’ arms and heads came out of the water into the chilly air.
For “hardy people” like MARC regular Bob Mills of Meadville, however, neither the fog nor the chill were a concern.
“It didn’t bother me a bit,” he said after swimming laps last week. “It’s the lifeguards that had a problem seeing people.”
Cold air in the pool building may be uncomfortable when you’re not in the water, Mills pointed out, “but it makes it so much easier to get in.”
More improvements are coming, according to Rekich, as the facility continues its return to normal while still observing mask-wearing protocols, social distancing and other pandemic mitigation measures. Plans are in the works to expand the competitive swimming activities and pickleball over the summer and Rekich hopes to bring added baseball events to Eldred Glen Baseball Field. In short, he said, anyone displaying the cabin fever symptoms that often come after a long winter — and that have been compounded by an even longer pandemic — should take a trip down to the MARC on Thurston Road, where they can enjoy the resumption of balmy temperatures inside the aquatic center, extend their winter in the ice arena or choose among numerous outdoor options for getting active.
“I think the worst is past us,” Rekich said. “It was a nightmare, but I think we’re through it. I think it’s going to be a lot better going forward from here.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.