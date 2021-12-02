ERIE — "The Wall That Heals" will visit Erie next Memorial Day weekend.
The exhibit features a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors experience The Wall rising above them as they walk toward the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C.
The so-called “traveling wall” will be displayed at the Zem Zem Shrine Club, 2525 W. 38th St. It is scheduled to arrive on May 25 with “set up” on May 26. The display will be open 24 hours beginning May 27 until 2 p.m. May 30.
Department of Veterans Affairs Director Thaddeus Plasczynski noted that during Veterans Day ceremonies this year, “I was invited to the wreath laying at the Vietnam Memorial adjacent to Veterans Stadium. I had the opportunity to browse and take the meaning of the memorial in. Once the Vietnam veterans started to arrive, I noticed something I never had before. Half of them were sad and half were joyous. All of them were excited to be there with their fellow vets. None of these vets actually served together but all of them embraced, smiled and shared freely their lives with each other. It is this camaraderie that keeps some of these vets going each and every day. It will be this camaraderie that will make bringing the Wall of Healing to Erie special. Vietnam veterans who never served together will come together to laugh, cry, but mostly to heal. That will make Erie and its host veterans so special for that week. All vets will feel honored to join the brother and sisterhood of being a veteran.”
Like the original memorial in Washington, "The Wall That Heals" is erected in a chevron shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service members' names. The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Machine engraving of the more than 58,000 names along with modern LED lighting provide readability of The Wall, day and night. The permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington will observe its 40th anniversary in November 2022. Approximately 5 million people visit it annually.
As on The Wall, the names on "The Wall That Heals" are listed by day of casualty. Beginning at the center/apex, the names start on the East Wall (right-hand side) working their way out to the end of that wing, picking up again at the far end of the West Wall (left-hand side) and working their way back in to the center/apex, joining the beginning and end of the conflict at the center.
Of the four “walls” traveling throughout the United States, "The Wall That Heals" is the largest replica, the only one provided by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and the only one accompanied by the mobile Education Center, organizers said.