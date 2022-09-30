When a crowd of volunteers, supporters and survivors sets out from Diamond Park for the 12th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Monday, they will head south from Diamond Park, take a right over to Park Avenue, head north on Park, and then circle back to the starting point in front of the City Building.
When finished, participants will have walked precisely 1 mile, said Patti Prince, the Women’s Services shelter manager who organizes the event each year, and the message to those walking as well as those who seem them pass by — or read about in in the paper, or hear about it from friends — will be clear.
“What would you do,” Prince said, “if you had to walk a mile in their shoes?”
The event will also help provide possible answers — courses of action and resources for help for people who experience domestic violence. Women’s Services Inc. is the only domestic violence shelter in all of Crawford County, Prince pointed out in an interview this week, and one of its goals as Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins each October is to remind people of the resources available in the county and how they can help people affected by it.
While domestic violence may seem far off to some and is too often easily ignored by others, Domestic Violence Awareness Month creates an opportunity to show community members how they can be more aware, what to watch for, what to say to those facing domestic violence concerns, and generally how they can help, according to Prince.
Increased awareness through yearly reminders can only help as the potential for domestic violence is a frequent concern for Meadville Police Department.
“We routinely respond to domestic disputes,” Chief Michael Tautin said. “Not all of them involve violence, but we respond to many.”
Domestic disputes have remained a steady concern throughout Tautin’s 22 years with the department.
“Responding to domestics is a normal part of the job, unfortunately,” he noted.
Fortunately for those experiencing domestic violence, responding to such incidents is part of the routine for Women’s Services as well. In fact, prevention educator and volunteer coordinator Rob Francis said, all of the staff members have counselor-advocate as part of their job title.
That’s part of the message for volunteers who undergo extensive training to assist with the agency’s responses. Francis was working with a group of five such volunteers, consisting of retirees and college students, this week.
Once trained, Francis said, the group will join others who help with virtually every aspect of the agency’s work — work that ranges from cleaning and helping with childcare at the shelter to assisting with educational programs in local schools and handling crisis situations reported via the Women’s Services hotlines, available at (814) 333-9766 and (888) 881-0189.
“Our volunteers are really an essential part of our functioning here, and we always have great ones,” Francis said. “The people that come here, they want to help. They want to make things better for their community and we really strive to help them do that.”
Katie Perez, an Allegheny College junior, is part of the current cohort of volunteers undergoing 40 hours of training that runs from September to November. Like Francis, she will be part of the crowd that gathers in Diamond Park at 4:30 p.m. Monday to listen to the stories of survivors and hear remarks from other speakers before the group takes to the streets.
“I think that’s important because I feel like this issue isn’t really talked about. It is, but not to this extent, and it’s often avoided when dealing with younger children and teenagers,” Perez said. “Women’s Services does a really good job of making sure that this training is well taught — it’s really informative and it brings to light things you might not necessarily think about and they do it in a way that creates a safe environment.”
The mile-long walk on Monday reinforces that goal of bringing to light issues that too often remain in darkness.
“Still a lot of people have the ‘what goes on behind closed doors stays behind closed doors’ attitude, and it’s not that way anymore,” Prince said, pointing an increased willingness among men to address instances of domestic violence and growing awareness in the LGBT community. “People need to realize it’s doesn’t just affect women anymore. It’s an everybody thing.”
And while participants won’t literally walk in the shoes of survivors, actual shoes will help promote the event’s message. Prince will be sporting an “awesome pair of new tennis shoes.
“They say, ‘Domestic Violence Strong,’” she explained.
