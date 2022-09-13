Christina L. Walker

Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Name: Christina L. Walker

Age: 38

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 110 pounds

Hair color: Blond

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children — parent/guardian/someone else commits offense. The defendant also has an active domestic relations warrant.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

