Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Christina L. Walker
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 110 pounds
Hair color: Blond
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children — parent/guardian/someone else commits offense. The defendant also has an active domestic relations warrant.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
