A walkathon fundraising effort to benefit Huidekoper Park takes its first steps Sunday at 1 p.m. in Diamond Park.
“Our walkathon action plan is intended to support the city of Meadville’s public parks initiative as well as to further each partner’s on-going commitment to a vibrant, inclusive, healthy and empowered community,” organizers said in a statement.
The fundraising effort, which continues through April 29, is sponsored by Meadville Family YMCA, Creating Landscapes and Women’s Services Inc. and has a $25,000 goal. Funds will support summer programming in the park and equipment for the playground.
Teams of up to 25 members can participate with team members combining to walk miles each week. Each mile walked is worth $1 in a donation exchange through the Y or teams can raise and pledge their own funds.
Following the introduction of teams Sunday, weekly updates on total miles walked will be posted in Huidekoper Park. Donations can be made at meadvilleymca.org/donate.